PSU expands Gorilla Advantage program in Fall of 2020

PITTSBURG, Kan. —

Pittsburg State University says the Gorilla Advantage Program will start being offered to surrounding states now.

The university says it will grow in the Fall of 2020. Right now, the program is offered to certain counties in Arkansas, Oklahoma and Missouri. This will expand to the entire state.

Pitt State leaders recently announced undergraduates would not see a tuition increase this fall. They say that’s in part due to the fact that Governor Laura Kelly has approved a partial restoration of funding for higher education in Kansas. PSU will receive $2.1 million in the deal.