PSU Department of Career Services helps prepare students for interviews

PITTSBURG, KS — Students at Pittsburg State University are getting help preparing for their future careers.

Many students don’t have the time or the budget to buy interview clothes, so the Department of Career Services provides these types of clothes for students free of charge.

The Department of Career Services held an open house for its career clothes closet today.

The closet offers gently used interview appropriate clothing donated from people in the community.

The closet opened in 2011 and has been serving students ever since.

Leslie Mies, Student, said, “I think it’s important because a lot of people don’t have the money even for college, so having like free business clothes to go to job interviews, I think it’s really important so they can pay for college.”

Students also had the opportunity to get their resumes reviewed by a Career Services Specialist.

The closet is on the 2nd floor of the Horace Mann Building and is still accepting donations for clothing in all sizes.