PSU creates new scholarship for Crawford County high school students

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Monday Pittsburg State University announced a new award to help Crawford County students pay for college.

The Gorilla Promise Award is for may 2020 graduates of all Crawford County High Schools to help with the costs of their first year of college.

The award is $1,000 or $500 per semester.

To be eligible, students must be admitted to PSU, graduate from a high school in Crawford County, and be a full-time degree-seeking student.

For more information on how to apply, can be found on the PSU admissions page.