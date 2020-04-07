PSU Construction students land national scholarships

PITTSBURG, Kans. — Students in the School of Construction at Pittsburg State were among those chosen for prestigious national scholarships by the Associated General Contractors of America.

Kansas, with nine total recipients, finished second in the nation with the total number selected; of those, six were from PSU.

They include:

William Corlett, of Webb City, Missouri – Stanley F. Pepper Memorial Scholarship

Michael Hoffmann, of El Dorado, Kansas – AGC of America – Consulting Constructors Council Scholarship

Tyson Stites, of McPherson, Kansas – AGC of America – Build America Scholarship

Tucker Tribble, of Spring Hill, Kansas – William S. & Shirley C. McIntyre Scholarship

Alex Wilson, of Paola, Kansas – Board of Certified Safety Professionals

Derrick Yager, of Lawson, Missouri – AGC Partnering Scholarship

At the AGCA’s annual convention in Las Vegas last month, two PSU students were chosen to serve as student panelists.

Tyler Korte, a senior from Humboldt, Kansas, majoring Construction Engineering Technology, served as a panelist for the “Building the Future: Gen Z’s Perspective on Recruiting Talent” discussion, and he participated in a 60-minute live blog hosted by Gen Z expert Josh Miller. Kristen Van Hoosen, a senior from Omaha, Nebraska, majoring in Construction Management, served as a student panelist during the Institute of Technology panel discussion on the use of technology in the future.

While there, School of Construction students also toured Hoover Dam, including the service tunnels, and got a lesson in diverting the flow of the Colorado River during the construction of the dam.

“We are very proud of our students’ success, and to have had a contingent of 20 students and three faculty in attendance representing Pittsburg State,” said Associate Professor Joe Levens.