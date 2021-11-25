PSU College of Technology receives state of the art plasma cutter

PITTSBURG, Kans. — Being prepared is critical, especially when you’re getting ready to enter the workforce. This is what professors are hoping to do at Pittsburg State University — with the help of some cutting-edge technology, graduates will eventually see in the field.

“It’s like a Christmas gift honestly. I love being in a department where they just want the best for their students,” said Kay Lynn Kraybill, PSU Student.

The newest addition to the PSU College of Technology is on full display — and it’s using design software to make metal masterpieces.

“It takes that file and it converts it into something it can cut out,” said Kraybill

Thanks to a grant from the US Economic Development Administration, the state of the art plasma cutter isn’t only a site to behold — but it’s helping students see how several industries are evolving.

“We focus on lean construction quite a bit. That’s kind of where the industry is heading towards. We’re limiting waste, increasing production. It’s much more accurate, we’re wasting less material and it’s getting cut out at a much more precise and faster rate,” said Luke Marquardt, PSU Student.

Being ahead of the pack has become the status quo at Pitt State.

“A huge part of any of the engineering departments here at PSU is preparing students for the workforce,” said Kraybill.

“When this stuff gets introduced more readily in five to ten years, I think now that I have a head start on being able to use the technology, it’s going to give me more benefits later on in my career,” said Marquardt.

“It’s their resume if you will, just makes them more valuable to their employer. So it’s a tool out of the tool box the industry uses on a daily basis, so it’s something obviously our students need exposure to understand the advantages and the disadvantages of the whole process,” said Philip McNew, Professor of Engineering Technology.