PSU College of Education receives grant from Laura Bush 21st Century Librarian Program

PITTSBURG, Kan. —

Pittsburg State’s College of Education receives a large grant from the Laura Bush 21st Century Librarian Program.

More than $539,000 will provide scholarships, mentoring, and laptops to 25 teachers from the four states who are hispanic or are teaching in districts with larger hispanic populations.

The grant project, called Building Bridges Across Cultures, means those 25 recipients will be able to earn their Master’s degrees with an emphasis in library media.

Starting this month, an advisory council made up of representatives from PSU, State School Librarian Associations, and libraries will discuss recruiting and choosing candidates.

Formal coursework will begin in January of 2020.