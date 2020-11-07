PSU changing Veterans’ Day ceremony

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Pittsburg State University is changing its Veterans’ Day ceremony due to the pandemic.

PSU will be showing a pre-recorded ceremony online, instead of the traditional ceremony held in-person at the Veterans’ Memorial Amphitheater. It will highlight a PSU music student playing taps, cadets from the university’s ROTC program, and four local veterans.

The school usually invites sixth grade students to the program, but because of social distancing, they created a new plan for teachers.

Jon Bartlow, PSU Alumni & Constituent Relations, said, “We have put together an outline to share with all our sixth grade teachers in our community and they will be able to show this program to their classes on demand either on Veterans’ Day or after that so students will still have an opportunity to hear from our veterans and learn about the importance of Veterans’ Day.”

For more information go to www.psuvetmemorial.com

Ceremony to be streamed on youtube.com/pittstate