PSU celebrates Earth Day

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Pittsburg State University is commemorating earth day with a virtual challenge.

To continue raising awareness, educate, and have a little fun for earth day, PSU Library Services is hosting the “2020 Earth Week Virtual Challenge.”

It’s a unique scavenger hunt being offered through April 25, giving the community a way to get active while observing Earth Day.

Organizers say the purpose of the challenge is to see what our footprint is on the environment, how we can help with sustainability, and to enjoy other earth day related activities.

Jorge Leon, Learning And Outreach Librarian, Pittsburg State University, said, “People can take pictures of themselves gardening or going out on walks, even putting together D-I-Y crafts for bird feeders. So really just seeing a broad range of activities from the outside to if you want to be more inside, you can spend your time doing Earth Day poetry or looking at maps online.”

This year will mark the 50th anniversary of the first earth day.

From April 18-25, the challenge will be available through the Axe Library Website.