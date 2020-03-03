PSU celebrates 113th Apple Day

PITTSBURG, Ks. — An apple a day may keep the doctor away, but for Pittsburg State University hundreds of apples every year keep people coming back.

Monday PSU celebrated its longest continuous tradition, Apple Day.

This year marks the 113th year PSU has held the event, with activities throughout the day.

Faculty started this morning handing out apples to students on the oval.

The day was also filled with other events like a dessert contest, a public reception and more.

Steve A. Scott, President, said, “Today we look back at really the origins of Pittsburg State University and Apple Day really is a celebration of getting the funding from Topeka that would allow us to build a building that would really solidify Pittsburg State University continuing to exist. I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say if that had not happened, we wouldn’t be here.”

This year’s apples were donated by Marrone’s Food Service in Pittsburg, whose Vice President is an alumnus.