PSU Catholic Student Center to be remodeled

PITTSBURG, Ks. — An iconic structure on the campus of an area university is about to get a complete makeover.

The roof is literally going to get raised on the St. Pius the 10th Catholic Student Center on the campus of Pittsburg State, also known in the past as the Newman Center.

The structure hasn’t changed since it was built back in 1968.

Plans call for the front facade to be remodeled and the roof of the chapel to go from 14 to 23 feet high.

Father David Voss says the goal of the project is to make the building to look more like a church on the outside.

He says the project will cost $3 million but that most of that amount has already been collected.

Construction is expected to start later this year.

If you’d like more information on the project and how to donate, follow the link below.

www.totheheights.org