PSU Cancels Commencement Ceremonies and Closes Dorms

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State University is canceling commencement ceremonies and closing dorms due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

University officials announcing this morning that in-person commencements and related activities are no longer happening. President Steve Scott says they are looking for alternate ways to celebrate those students.

Also, faculty will now have to deliver classes by alternative methods through the end of the semester. Residence halls will also close down starting march 23rd, which was supposed to be the first day of spring break.

International students and a small number of other students who don’t have a place to live will be given a room at a different location. Students living in block-22 apartments are not effected by the dorm closures.