PSU Campus Police get body cameras

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Campus Police at PSU now have some of the most up-to-date tech for officers.

They got new body cams–one of the first agencies in Crawford County to get them.

The cameras play a big role–not so much for officer accountability but being able to document everything–accurately.

The body cams they have can Bluetooth, connect to a phone for real time viewing, and can be watched at anytime.

Most recently a little boy got lost on his first day of school.

The Chief of Police was able to go back and watch his officers working hard to make sure he got to school safely. And that’s what it’s really about for them.

Chief Stu Hite, PSU Police Dept. “It makes good police officers even better police officers, it helps with report writing, it helps with documenting crime scene if whatever you’re working with, be it some criminal event, it just helps to document everything, you’re drinking from a firehouse often when you arrive to as scene and this gives you a chance to go back and review that and maybe see something you overlooked.”

Funding for the cameras came from the departments budget. Chief Hite told university leaders getting the cameras was important for them–and they agreed and made it happen.