PSU announces Summer workshops

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Several Summer workshops are back on the calendar at Pitt State.

Technology workshops involving robotics and construction will be held in July. They’re open to children 9 to 14-years of age.

The university’s Nature Reach Program will also host a week-long camp in June – where younger children will learn how to garden and get to play with animals. Online enrollment is open.

https://www.pittstate.edu/technology/events/summer-technology-workshops-for-kids.html

Robotics call 620-235-4345, and for Construction call 620-235-6555

www.pittstate.edu/department/naturereach