PSU announces intent to build simulation hospital

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Pittsburg State University is making a big announcement regarding its school of nursing.

The Irene Ransom Bradley School of Nursing is building a simulation hospital for students in the program.

The project was announced today by President Dr. Steve Scott at the annual Spring convocation for faculty and staff.

Scott reported that $6 million in private gifts have been identified, allowing the project to move forward.

Kathleen Flannery, Vice President, University Advancement, said, “This particular facility will allow us to do a lot more training in house.”

Pittsburg State University’s School of Nursing is getting a multi-million dollar addition.

“It’s exciting because the work that is done at the Irene Ransom Bradley School of nursing is tremendous and has an impact on society as a whole.”

Cheryl Giefer, Director, School of Nursing, said “They are state-of-the-art educational facilities resembling real hospitals.”

The 5,000 square foot addition will be built right next to McPherson hall, it will have simulation labs, associated control rooms, a debriefing room, a waiting area, and more.

“This addition is in the strategic plan, our long-range vision. But the donors were actually the ones who pushed it do the forefront,” said Flannery.

Private donors initiated the project after being made aware of the need.

To develop the appropriate educational intervention that connects with quality and a measurable outcome, we really do need the proper facility,” said Giefer.

This expansion will allow the program to expand its cohort of 90 students to 120.

“Our students and young alumni will be fully prepared to go out and make a difference in the world of hospitals and patient care,” said Flannery.

The university is still looking for donors for what they’re calling the Caring Project

The initial donor, John U. Parolo, of Croweburg, Kansas, died last February at age 94.

No word yet on when construction will start.

Administrators say they are still in the design rendering phase of the project.