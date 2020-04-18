PSU announces early notice for online summer courses

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Pittsburg State University (PSU) is taking additional steps to protect students and staff.

PSU will continue with online courses through the summer. Administration say they hope this early notice means students, faculty, and staff will have more time to prepare.

Enrollment for summer and fall courses begins tomorrow.

Faculty planning face-to-face courses in the summer will begin preparations to move all coursework online.

PSU President Dr. Steve Scott says the decision is an effort to do everything possible to limit the spread of the virus to help ensure the university is back to normal operations in the fall.

Academic labs will remain closed for whole-class work and Axe library will continue to operate in its current limited capacity.