PSU and KCU working together on new dental school

FOUR STATE AREA — Rural towns across the U.S. often struggle with finding resources for oral health.

Since 2017 Pittsburg State University and Kansas City University Joplin have worked together for a local medical program. But soon—-they’ll be adding something new.

Phillip Harries, PSU Biology Prof., said, “We have a new partners agreement with them, we’ve had an agreement with KCU for their medical school for a number of years but as we renewed it this year to include the new dental school.”

Students at PSU will be able to begin their dental education during their senior year of their undergraduate degree.

“Students that participate in this partners program would be able to get their bachelors and their dental or medical degree in seven years instead of the normal eight.”

However, it will also bring something important to the Four States community.

Linda Niessen, KCU Dean Of Dental Medicine, said, “As they learn they will practice, they will provide dental care as part of their education and people from the community are welcome to come.”

Many rural areas in the country often struggle for access to oral health options.

“People in rural communities sometimes have limited access to dental care, sometimes because there’s not enough dentists, they may not have dental insurance.”

The students can learn and the community can grow healthy habits.

“Having something close by in Joplin would be a big benefit for our students and students in the region in general,” said Harries.