PSU Alumni returns home to join Freeman Health System

PITTSBURG, Kans. — A former Pittsburg State baseball player has returned to his alma mater — but this time, as a physician.

Freeman Health System welcomed Dr. Ryan Sorrell to Freeman Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine of Pittsburg.”

Sorrell was a former pitcher for the Gorillas, but tore a ligament in his elbow during his junior year. He had Tommy John surgery. It was performed by Dr. Michael Zafuta — who Sorrell will now work alongside.

“How awesome is it to be able to help somebody and allow them to accomplish their goals and do what they want to do and that was something I always looked up to and emulate and be a part of,” said Dr. Ryan Sorrell, Freeman Health System.

Sorrell will continue his partnership with Dr. Zafuta as the assistant team physician for athletics at PSU.