PSU advanced social work class bolsters community

PITTSBURG, Ks. — University students give back to their community as part of a class project.

Each person in Dr. Kristen Humphrey’s advanced social work class at Pittsburg State University did service projects this semester and presented those projects inside Russ Hall today.

Humphrey says she couldn’t be more proud of all the work her students put in on their projects.

“I asked them to find something they’re really passionate about because they’re gonna work really hard at it and hard work doesn’t feel hard when it’s something you really care about so they each choose a social issue that they want to make a difference in.”

Projects ranged from collecting food and clothing for area shelters all the way to sending foster kids and their foster parents to the movies for free.