Protesters gather in Nevada remembering Breonna Taylor

NEVADA, Mo. — Demonstrators gather in Nevada protesting A Kentucky Grand Jury’s decision not to indict any police officers for the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

Protesters stood in front of Earp Park in Nevada hoping those that passed by would see and hear their call for action—justice for Breonna Taylor–a Kentucky woman who was killed while she was sleeping by Louisville Police.

The Kentucky Grand Jury indicted one of the three police officers involved in the death of Taylor, but the indictment was for shooting his gun at Taylor’s neighbor’s apartment.

Organizers say although Kentucky is a long way from their community, they want to see murder charges in the case and even though their demonstration is small–the message speaks volumes.

Lucas Conner, says, “If anyone else would have walked into her house, and then shot her, who wasn’t even carrying a gun, they’d be arrested. So i feel like it’s very important that we stand and say well police should be held equally responsible as everyone else, as normal civilians. So that’s really what I think we’re all saying.”

Taylor’s death, alongside that of George Floyd, a black man who died in may after a Minneapolis Police Officer knelt on his neck, helped spark a nationwide wave of protests demanding racial justice and an end to the use of excessive force by law enforcement.