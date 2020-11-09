Protesters come out in Joplin in reaction to the Election

JOPLIN, Mo. — Meanwhile a group of Joplin residents gathered Sunday to show their support for President Trump.

They were on the corner of 7th and Rangeline for several hours Sunday afternoon.

The group was chanting “Stop the Steal” while on the busy intersection.

Throughout the day demonstrators say hundreds of people showed their support.

The event was planned quickly on a Facebook page called stop the steal Southwest Missouri.

One demonstrator says they will continue to fight election results.

“God Bless America. We are going to continue to fight this until the very end.”

They plan on holding other protests on Veteran’s Day from 3 P.M. to 7 P.M. and next Saturday.