Protecting your pets from Christmas decorations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KOLR) — While you are celebrating this week remember some things you enjoy over the holidays are not safe for your pets.
Here’s a shortlist from the humane society of things to keep away from your pets.
- Wrapped gifts filled with food
- Snow globes
- Some foods like chocolate, uncooked poultry, bread dough, and alcohol
- Salt used to melt ice can hurt your pet’s feet
- Homemade play dough
- Ornaments that hang low on trees
- Poinsettias can make animals sick if eaten.
- Tree preservatives
And remember for new years next week, fireworks can scare animals.