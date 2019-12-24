Protecting your pets from Christmas decorations

by: Ivie Macy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KOLR) — While you are celebrating this week remember some things you enjoy over the holidays are not safe for your pets.

Here’s a shortlist from the humane society of things to keep away from your pets.

  • Wrapped gifts filled with food
  • Snow globes
  • Some foods like chocolate, uncooked poultry, bread dough, and alcohol
  • Salt used to melt ice can hurt your pet’s feet
  • Homemade play dough
  • Ornaments that hang low on trees
  • Poinsettias can make animals sick if eaten.
  • Tree preservatives

And remember for new years next week, fireworks can scare animals.

