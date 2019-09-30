Protecting your online information with a VPN

From CyberGhost and IPVanish to Hotspot Shield, there are ways to protect your information online. But, do you know what a VPN is and what it does?

VPN stands for a “virtual private network.” Using one means you’re carving out your own space on the Internet where your information is protected.

“If I can get a list of your clients, I can get a list of your bank accounts, or date of birth, your credit card information,” explained John Motazedi with SNC2.

All are targets for hackers or identity thieves. Using a VPN reduces that risk through a software or hardware connection.

“Guarantee that the content going through that connection is secure and protected,” Motazedi added.

It’s for your desktop, laptop, cell phone.

“Packetize all the data and create a little secure tunnel through the internet that is encrypted to protect me from where I’m coming, what I’m seeing, where I’m going and it can actually allow me to have a private conversation or a private dialog with someone,” said Motazedi.

The idea isn’t exactly new.

“We were doing this in the 1990s and it’s getting a resurgence,” Motazedi continued.

There are a range of companies offering options that are free or come with a monthly cost – but either way it’s one more way to protect yourself online.

“It’s getting to the point we just can’t have enough security measures in place,” said Motazedi.

Studies show that less than one in five Americans on the internet are using a VPN – but that the number is growing. So if you want to stay anonymous online, this is a level of protection to consider.