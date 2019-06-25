Protecting personal information online from hackers

JOPLIN, Mo. —

A recent data breach at Missouri Southern is just the latest instance of hackers tracking down personal information online. And while institutions offer help monitoring and repairing your credit, there are some things you should do to keep track.

The experts say the first step is to check your credit report to make sure there’s nothing suspicious. Also keep tabs on banking activity and credit cards for any details you don’t recognize. And don’t forget that criminals can capitalize on your information years after the theft.

“And the bad guys know it as well because for every one person that takes action, there’s probably eight or nine that do not take any action at all. So they don’t care about the ones or two that continue monitoring their stuff – they’re after the low hanging fruit.” John Motazedi, SNC2

You can start by checking your credit history for free online by going to https://www.annualcreditreport.com