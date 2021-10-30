Prospective students travel to Pittsburg to look at their future university

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Prospective gorillas made their way to Pittsburg Saturday to get a look at their future home.

Around 1,000 area high school students and their families joined Pittsburg State University and staff for Rumble in the Jungle.



Throughout the day they got the chance to tour PSU’s campus and visit with professors during the university’s academic fair.



Rumble in the Jungle serves as the big admission event for PSU, which has become important after it was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

“We’ve always learned in admissions that if you can get them on your campus, that they will fall in love with it, that they will see how much they fit in here, they’ll see other students, and so this is our opportunity for us to put our best foot forward and show off the campus,” says Scott Donaldson, PSU Director of Admission & Financial Aid, “What we find is if somebody comes to this event, we have a much higher chance of getting them as a student enrolled here as a freshman.”

“Just seeing what you’re getting into is a really big part of college life,” says Kendyl Stand, Prospective PSU Student, “Having the spirit around here, it’s a really good atmosphere to be around so far, everybody’s been so nice.”

Prospective students were also given a chance to experience a gorilla gameday and got free admission into the football game against Central Oklahoma.