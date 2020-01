CARTHAGE, Mo. — Court proceedings have wrapped up in the second day of a Carthage murder trial.

The prosecution has rested its case against 62 year old Ricky Marchbanks.

He’s accused of the 2016 murder of Jeremy Neeper at an East Carthage home.

Authorities were called to the home over a dispute between Marchbanks and Neeper, who were neighbors.

They say that led to a shot fired by Marchbanks, which struck Neeper, killing him.

The defense will present its case in court starting tomorrow morning.