Proposed ordinance would tighten up on rules for landlords in Parsons

PARSONS, Kan.–A new ordinance by the City of Parsons will set stricter rules for rental property owners.

This Thursday, a special meeting will be held to hear any issues landlords have dealing with their properties and tenants. Topics of discussion include rental registrations, mandatory inspections and new guidelines to where property owners should live.

City leaders have been serving as a middle man to remedy issues between tenants and landlords for a while. And, they are hope starting some conversation on what can be done to better housing in the area will benefit everyone.

“Communication is the essence of everything,” explained Parsons Building Inspector Rob Gartner. “And if we communicate to them what we’re trying to do, they can communicate back to us what they would like to see–I think it’s a win for all of us.”

The landlord meeting will be held on Thursday at 6:30 pm in the basement of city hall. More meetings are to be held following this one.

Gartner is hoping to collect information from everyone and present it to the city commission to create the new ordinance.