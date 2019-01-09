Proposed Chicago flight schedule from Joplin Regional Airport

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JOPLIN, Mo. - Joplin airport officials have a proposed flight schedule of the Chicago plane arrivals and departures. It is as follows:

ORIGIN DEPARTS DESTINATION ARRIVES OPERATION Joplin 5:44 a.m. Chicago 7:44 a.m. Daily Chicago 11:50 a.m. Joplin 1:15 p.m. Daily [not Sat.] Joplin 2:15 p.m. Chicago 4:20 p.m. Daily [not Sat.] Chicago 8:15 p.m. Joplin 10:05 p.m. Daily

Airport officials tell us the Dallas flights look like they will mirror what they did last year. There will be an additional third flight starting in April and will go back to only two flights beginning in August.