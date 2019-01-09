News

Proposed Chicago flight schedule from Joplin Regional Airport

By:

Posted: Jan 08, 2019 09:42 PM CST

Updated: Jan 08, 2019 09:48 PM CST

JOPLIN, Mo. - Joplin airport officials have a proposed flight schedule of the Chicago plane arrivals and departures. It is as follows:

ORIGIN DEPARTS DESTINATION ARRIVES OPERATION
Joplin 5:44 a.m. Chicago 7:44 a.m. Daily
Chicago 11:50 a.m. Joplin 1:15 p.m. Daily [not Sat.]
Joplin 2:15 p.m. Chicago 4:20 p.m.

Daily [not Sat.]
Chicago 8:15 p.m. Joplin 10:05 p.m. Daily

 

Airport officials tell us the Dallas flights look like they will mirror what they did last year. There will be an additional third flight starting in April and will go back to only two flights beginning in August. 

