Proposed Chicago flight schedule from Joplin Regional Airport
JOPLIN, Mo. - Joplin airport officials have a proposed flight schedule of the Chicago plane arrivals and departures. It is as follows:
|ORIGIN
|DEPARTS
|DESTINATION
|ARRIVES
|OPERATION
|Joplin
|5:44 a.m.
|Chicago
|7:44 a.m.
|Daily
|Chicago
|11:50 a.m.
|Joplin
|1:15 p.m.
|Daily [not Sat.]
|Joplin
|2:15 p.m.
|Chicago
|4:20 p.m.
|
Daily [not Sat.]
|Chicago
|8:15 p.m.
|Joplin
|10:05 p.m.
|Daily
Airport officials tell us the Dallas flights look like they will mirror what they did last year. There will be an additional third flight starting in April and will go back to only two flights beginning in August.