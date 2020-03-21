Proposed bill would require the federal government to build parking for semi-trucks on highways

WASHINGTON, D.C. — If passed, a new bill could require the federal government to spend $775 million to build new parking for semi-trucks along highways.

The bill in the United States House of Representatives is called the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act.

The funds would come from the several different block grants and highway programs.

The funds would create more space at rest areas, constructing parking facilities near truck stops and travel plazas, and increase space at inspection and weigh stations.