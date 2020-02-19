Proposed bill would require schools to compile a ‘bullying report’

KANSAS — Kansas lawmakers want to keep people informed on bullying in schools.

A bill is being discussed that would require school districts to publish policies and procedures for students, parents and even staff on how to report bullying.

The bill also requires districts to compile a report on all bullying incidents that occurred over a school year, per school building.

Senator Molly Baumgardner, (R) Louisburg, said, “It really helps the school district, as well as that Board of Education, to determine, ‘is what we’re doing right now working? Or do we need to take another approach?'”

Baumgardner says this bill creates transparency between schools and families on a difficult topic.