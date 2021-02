MISSOURI — The state of Missouri may be investing tens of millions of dollars at sites like Roaring River State Park.

The proposed budget for 2022 includes $68 million for upgrades at nearly two dozen state parks. That’s everything from building new campsites and new cabins to renovating existing buildings and upgrading infrastructure.

If approved, state bonds would fund the 28 projects at locations including Roaring River, Tablerock State Park, and Stockton State Park.