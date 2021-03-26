Property Tax Assessments due soon

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Jasper County residents need to remember to fill-out some pretty important paperwork, if they haven’t already done it.

The Jasper County Assessor’s Office is mailing out cards — like this one — as a reminder to residents that they still have yet to fill-out their personal property assessment list. The state requires residents to submit an updated list every year.

Lisa Perry, Jasper County Assessor, said, “If you receive a card in the mail over the weekend or the first part of next week, that means we have not received your Personal Property Assessment sheet, however, there is a two and a half week gap in there that some may have come in the mail and it’s best just to call in to see if we received those.”

Failure to fill out the assessment list on time will lead to a fine that could be as high as $105.