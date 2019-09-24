Propane truck rollover Belle Center and Central City Road

(RURAL CARL JUNCTION) — Emergency crews shut down portions of the intersection of Central City Road and Belle Center as a propane truck rolled this morning in a single vehicle crash. Authorities are asking you to avoid the area if possible.

The truck completely blocked the roadway on Belle Center as it turns north to become JJ towards Carl Junction. Carl Junction Rural Fire District tell us it will take at least two hours to clear the crash. We will update when more information becomes available.

There were no reported injuries to the driver.

Missouri State Highway Patrol are investigating the cause of the crash.