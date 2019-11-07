Prop B prevails despite low voter turnouts in Jasper and Newton Counties

JOPLIN, Mo.–While voters have approved a sales tax hike in Joplin, it will be a few months before you start paying it.

The half-cent increase is slated to take effect on April 1st. That means you could be spending anywhere from 8.5% to 9.5% for sales tax. The total differs between Jasper and Newton Counties, and there are extra taxes in some designated districts.

The half-cent tax is expected to last up to 12 years before ending, collecting revenue to support pension and retirement plans for Joplin Police and Fire. For more details on the plan, click here.

Meanwhile, it was also a low turnout when voters decided Joplin’s sales tax question Tuesday.

Just 12 percent of eligible Jasper County residents cast a ballot in the election. The Newton County side was only slightly higher, with 16 percent.

Jasper County Clerk Charlie Davis says it’s disappointing that more people didn’t take part, but it’s still higher than the eight percent who voted last spring.

“Almost another 50% of people came out for this,” Davis explained. “So I’m glad a lot more people turned out for it. But I wish more than 12.63% of the people would get out and be involved.”

Davis points out the number will be much higher in November 2020 for the presidential election, a total likely to be closer to 60 percent. He encourages anyone not yet registered to vote to do that now, either online or at the Carthage or Joplin Office.