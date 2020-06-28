Prom night for Sarcoxie High

SARCOXIE, Mo. — It was prom night at Sarcoxie High School and it was a chance for the seniors to enjoy one last event.

Most of the students haven’t seen each other in quite some time as prom night allowed them the opportunity to come back together again.

The high school took safety measures such as taking students temperatures upon arrival.

But for Principal Zach Staples and the rest of the faculty, it was about giving the students every chance to have a prom in the safest way possible.

Zach Staples, Principal, Says,

“You know, everything’s been kind of stripped away from them that last quarter of school, we were able to have a graduation ceremony for them the other night. But they’ve missed out on a lot of different things, athletics, activities, and so we wanted to give them every opportunity we could to still have some normalcy in their senior year to create some memories. So obviously we’re taking a ton of precautions to make this event happen. But at the same time so they still have those memories they can, uh, carry on for the rest of their lives.”

Staples added that the biggest thing was for the students to still get those experiences and make those memories.