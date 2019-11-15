Project Warmth helps those in need

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Today is project warmth day in the city of Pittsburg and community members came together to help those in need.

Community members gathered at the Pittsburg Memorial Auditorium for the annual chili fundraiser to help families and individuals in Crawford County pay utility bills by purchasing chili, soup, and pie through the Project Warmth fundraiser.

“I actually met with some ladies this morning, they’ve just fallen behind. Elderly, fixed income, on social security. Summer bills got high, winter decided to show up early and they just got behind. They shut them off because they couldn’t pay. Without funds from something like this we wouldn’t be able to assist them,” said Casey Brown with Catholic Charities.

The Pittsburg Ministerial Alliance Association has hosted the event for more than 30 years.

The money they raise will be divided between The Salvation Army and Catholic Charities.