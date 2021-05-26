Project to monitor Neosho water usage

NEOSHO, Mo. — A new project in Neosho will help better monitor a portion of the city’s water usage.

Nine magnetic field meters will be installed in what’s called the “downtown pressure zone.”

This will allow officials to monitor the water being pumped into the lower side of the city.

They’ll then compare those numbers to usage by consumers.

“This is going to narrow it down to where the most troubled areas will be,” said Nate Siler, Neosho Public Works director. “That’s where those nine meters will come in handy, to just narrow that possibility of where we can focus water main replacement.”

The project is slated to start next month.