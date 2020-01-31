Project Homeless Connect puts resources all under one roof

JOPLIN, Mo. — There are a myriad of organizations that can provide services for the housing insecure.

The only problem, they’re located is different parts of the Joplin area.

But that wasn’t a problem today.

It’s hard for someone without a home address or transportation to meet with groups that can help provide services for the homeless.

So 33 of them set up shop inside memorial hall for Project Homeless Connect.

And the Salvation Army made sure visitors knew what services they can offer, including food.

Melisa Conrad, Salvation Army Case Worker, said, “Yeah, we have a big ole jumbalya mix here for today handing out people for free some of them are coming back for seconds, it’s good stuff”

The Joplin VFW Post 5293 made sure they would have something to take with them to keep warm.

Amy Donaldson, VFW Post 5293, said, “And it is our intention to have a backpack for every homeless veteran in the state of Missouri”

In addition to clothing items offered by several groups, there were even possible employment opportunities available.

Because the area’s homeless population can be transient, this event is held two times a year.

Robin Smith, Economic Security of SW Missouri, said, “There are different services needed during different times of year for sure like we don’t give flu shots or offer flu shots in the summer time, we have them this time of year, and in the summer there’s just other things going on that folks need resources for and that kind of thing.”