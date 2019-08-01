Project Homeless Connect brings organizations to one location to help

JOPLIN, Mo. – There are a host of organizations that provide services for the homeless.

The only problem is they’re located in different parts of town. But an event held at Memorial Hall in Joplin is designed to bring them all together in one place. Project Homeless Connect is organized by the Economic Security Corporation of Southwest Missouri.

“If you don’t have a vehicle or any way to get around or even a dollar for the trolley you really can’t get around a whole lot, so it’s makes it transportation is really hard, so when they have them all together like this it makes it a little easier to set up an appointment or get hooked up with the right people that you need to.” Tandra Sampson, Project Homeless Connect Visitor

The event featured more than 30 organizations that provide services to the homeless.