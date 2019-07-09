Project for aging Jasper County Courts Building focuses on potential hazardous materials on site

JOPLIN, Mo. – The project to replace the aging Jasper County Courts Building is now focusing on potential hazardous materials on the site.

Plans call to tear down the former First Baptist Church at 7th and Pearl to make room for construction. The Jasper County Commission is now looking for an inspection of the old church to determine if there are any hazardous materials like asbestos involved in the old building.

“There’s also mercury and some other things they look for as well. And so they do a comprehensive evaluation of those hazardous materials in order for us to safely raze the building.” Eric Theis, Jasper County Court Administrator

The Jasper County Commission is expected to hire a company to handle the hazardous materials inspection in the next several weeks.