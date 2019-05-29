Project designed to bring more campus housing is underway at MSSU

JOPLIN, Mo. - Dirt work is underway on a project designed to create more campus housing at Missouri Southern.

A construction crew is working on a new parking lot north of the existing dorms to replace the lot that will be the site of the newest housing unit. University leaders are hoping the project will go out to bid this summer. They add the project will merge housing styles including dorm rooms and more self contained living spaces.

"It will have some traditional rooms, which we think of in the more freshman/sophomore style dorms. But then it will also have suite style living similar to the apartments that we constructed two years ago," says Darren Fullerton, MSSU.

The project is expected to add 300 rooms and cost about $20 million.

