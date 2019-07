OKLAHOMA – In an effort to rebrand the Sooner State, Project Blue Sky has started.

Oklahoma Secretary of Tourism Matt Pinnell is working to make the state more appealing. They’ll use marketing professionals like OKLAX to help. There will be several phases, including re-vamping the state’s website, welcome signs and license plates. And they need your help.

If you have some ideas, go to https://projectbluesky.ok.gov/