Project 21 teaches responsible gambling

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — The Missouri Gaming Assoication is encouraging students to teach other students the responsibilities of gaming.

The company is hosting its annual Project 21 20-20 Scholarship Program.

Students have the opportunity to enter a contest and earn scholarship funds by informing youth they can not gamble under the age of 21 in Missouri.

They can write an article, create a poster or film a video.

The winner of the contest will earn $2,500 and three second place winners can earn $1,500.

The goal of the contest is to teach young adults the dangers and consequences associated with underage gambling.

“Students educating students I think can be really powerful and then also you know a really nice amount of money in a scholarship for students that are willing to put a little time and effort to try and win it,” said Tammi Slagle of Diamond High School.

All Missouri high school seniors are eligible to participate in the contest.