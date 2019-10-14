Progress continues on new Holiday Inn Express in Parsons

Labette County Tourism gives an update on the Holiday Inn Express building in Parsons.

Construction on the seven million dollar project started last summer.

The new hotel is set to be completed sometime in December, which is right on schedule. The exterior of the building is done, now work is moving to completely furnish the inside of the building.

Financing for the hotel has been provided through an industrial revenue bond.

Labette County Tourism has already booked an event at the hotel which will also have a conference center. Parsons will serve as a host to the Kansas Bankers Conference in October of 2020.