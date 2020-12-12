Progress continues on mountain bike trails at Morse Park

NEOSHO, Mo. — Progress continues on the bike trails in Neosho at Morse Park.

Phase one was a 5k single track trail plus a bike playground. City leaders got that done this past year–phase two is another five miles. Now a 1.6 mile downhill trail is in the works with 1,215 feet elevation. This addition will be another option for amateur bikers. It will be longer than the current trails, not as hard, and will have some steeper sections.

Clint Dalbom, Neosho Parks Director, said, “Well it’s it’s pretty exciting to think that that we were able to do something here that the local people seem to be really excited about.”

The trail hasn’t been named yet and construction plans to be done in January.