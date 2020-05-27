JOPLIN, Mo. — A program that helps alternative high school students set long term goals for their future is growing.

The Joplin School District started offering the J.A.G. Program, which stands for Jobs for America’s Graduates, last year at the alternative school campus.

This coming school year will see an increase in the number of students in the J.A.G. program.

There were 13 high school students in the program last year but Program Specialist Annette Peterson says that will go up by at least 50% this year.

Annette Peterson, JAG Program Specialist, said, “So we’ll have the same group that will be Sophomores and then we’ll have an afternoon group that will be more Juniors and Seniors, so that’s gonna be exciting because they will be a little more work ready and have the skills to get out there and start fining jobs that might be their job that they’ll keep for the long term.”

The goal of the J.A.G. program is to not only help students finish high school, but to help get them employment and or go on to higher education.