Program provides Joplin students with career-related opportunities

Students at Joplin High School will have the option of a new work-related program.

It’s through the Joplin Alternative School’s “Jobs for America’s Graduates.”

Students can become members of the career association and learn work-related skills with the activities they do. It’s the first year for the program in Joplin schools and students are responding very well to it.

“We went to one at MSSU and it was nursing and for me for example, I got to learn how to stitch, there was this booth, we got to learn about pig lungs,” explained JAG president Krystine Pierce.

“It is amazing,” added JAG Specialist Annette Peterson. “You get to teach students the skills you really want to teach to get them ready for life after graduation with the things that they need to know, the basics, so it’s fantastic.”

The program has sixteen students this year, but they hope to grow in coming years.