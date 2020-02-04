Program helps develop teachers in rural areas

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — School districts throughout Southwest Missouri are getting a multi-million dollar boost to help find the right teachers for their classroom.

What’s the program?

It’s new funding to help those already employed by rural school districts get their teaching credentials.

And it takes aim at a growing problem throughout the state.

Fugi Thao, Wheaton Paraprofessional, said, “I’ve been paying out of pocket maybe about two grand a semester.”

But Wheaton paraprofessional Fugi Thao is getting some relief.

A federal grant means she’ll get cash to help pay for her schooling.

“A big deal – cause before I was paying out of pocket going to the Crowder College in Cassville. So this being paid for is a big financial help.”

Thao is one of 37 paraprofessionals throughout southwest Missouri benefiting from the Department of Education grant.

In exchange for the funding, they agree to work with their existing school district for at least three years after getting their teaching credentials.

Wheaton superintendent Dr. Lance Massey says that will help offset the hiring challenges the district faces.

Lance Massey, Wheaton Superintendent, said, “Folks want to live in Cassville, Monett, Neosho – are the big schools that have a little better salary schedule than we’ve got. And they’ve got a Walmart and a McDonald’s.”

Challenges common to rural school districts, something they want to change.

This Teacher Quality Program grant helps focus resources within the districts needing help.

Melissa Massey, Southwest Center for Educational Excellence: “What we wanted, was an opportunity for paras to work and be able to go to school and get that teaching certificate.”

Right now Wheaton is fully staffed with teachers, but recent job openings have seen just three to five applications – a number that’s much smaller than in the past.

They’re excited to see future teachers like Thao sign on for at least a few years.