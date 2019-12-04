Program aims to spread holiday cheer to seniors

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local company needs your help making sure seniors get something special for Christmas.

Christmas trees are already up or going up all over the Four States.

But this one is different than most.

It is one of two put up by Home Instead Senior Care, which again this year is joining forces with the Area Agency on Aging for the eighth annual Be a Santa For a Senior program.

Hillary Bokker with Home Instead Senior Care explains how it works.

“Could be socks, hats, gloves, playing cards, body wash kits, things that seniors need in our area that are isolated, or don’t have anyone at Christmas time. You go pick up those items, you bring all those items back, unwrapped, to the tree location that you went to and we’re going to be delivering those gifts out to seniors in our community.”

One of the trees is located here at the Area Agency on Aging on 15th street, the other is located on 32nd street at Deck The Walls.

Stephanie Denham, Nutrition Program Director at the Area Agency on Aging, said, “Yes, we deliver the day they receive their meals, I believe we’re going to deliver on December the 18th this year.”

Stephanie Denham says delivery day is one of the most fulfilling of the year.

“They are living alone and many of them have no family here in the area so they may not be remembered at Christmas so it’s just a real enjoyable event to go deliver these presents and they get so excited and we’re the recipients of the hugs and the thank yous and it’s just very rewarding.”

Follow the link below for more information.

www.BeaSantatoaSenior.com