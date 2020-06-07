“Professional eater” in Joplin to help a local business celebrate its grand opening

Joplin, MO- Randy Santel visited “The Pie Place” to celebrat its one year anniversary and to film an episode of his show “Dinner is Served.” Santel specializes in winning and promoting restraunt food challenges and has won more than 800 food challenges all over the world.

Today, he consumed 6 savory pies from “The Pie Place” and finished it off with an apple pie for dessert. With 1 million subscribers on YouTube and 25,000 people watching was able to complete the challenge while giving a local business some exposure.

Marilynn Houpt, the owner of the business says she will be expanding her operation into the vacant space next door in the next few months.