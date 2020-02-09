Professional anglers give talk to Carthage Bass Team at local bait shop

CARTHAGE, Mo. — To help kick off their new season, the Carthage Bass Team hears from the experts.

Saturday, 40 kids came out to learn from professional bass fishermen at Bud’s Bait.

They spoke on the tools of success in the multi-billion dollar fishing industry.

Carthage High School has one of the biggest bass teams in the Show-Me State.

For fishing captains, this was a vital opportunity for the kids to learn all the sport has to offer .

Stinger Stanley, Bass Captain of the Carthage team, says, “Well, it’s easy for us as boat captains to talk to them. But to hear it from a professional, somebody that’s out on the tour series, is good for the kids to hear that.”

Tristan Beck, Carthage Bass Team member, says, “It’s a lot different than all your other sports. Everybody has the normal football, basketball, baseball all them have it. Everybody wants something different fishing becoming that. To be able to connect with all these kids and be able to get them outside and off the video games and all that, it means a lot.”

Stanley adds that as the popularity of the sport continues to grow, many kids are even given opportunities to earn fishing scholarships.